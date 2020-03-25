Watch: Lockdown has got English cricketer Alexandra Hartley grooving with father in Tiktok video

Following the lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus, English cricketer Alexandra Hartley has forced her father to make a TikTok video with her.
Hartley took to Twitter posting a video in which she is seen dancing with her father. "Day 1 of lockdown got me ‘forcing’ my dad into making a TikTok,
While the whole world is strictly under lockdown, many sports personalities are engaging in hilarious banter on social media platforms to entertain the fans.
India's Yuzvendra Chahal is very active on Tiktok and often comes up with new videos.
Earlier this month, England's run in the Women's T20 World Cup ended harshly as their semi-final clash against India was washed out due to heavy rainfall.
In the final, Australia thrashed India to lift the Women's World Cup trophy for the fifth time, and successfully retained their title.
