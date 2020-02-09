Watch: Legend Brian Lara winds back the clock with a cover drive

Brian Lara showed he still has what it takes with a stylish 30 not out as cricketing royalty helped raise money to aid Australian bushfire relief in a charity match Sunday.
The West Indian legend stroked a series of lofted cover drives and straight drives, including two sixes, before retiring to give another batsman a chance in a star-studded Bushfire Bash at Melbourne's Junction Oval.
One shot in particular, a cover drive from Lara grabbed the attention as the legend struck it straight for a four.
Watch it below:
The cover drive by the 50-year-old put the fans in a nostalgic state as they reminisce the good old days.
"A sight that makes me feel 15 again," a user wrote.
Despite a valiant effort from the Gilchrist XI, Ponting's side won by one run.
"All the players have had a ball. They are all saying why couldn't we play more," said Ponting.
"Well done to everyone involved. Sharing a dressing room with guys I spent 25 years with."
After the game, Cricket Australia tweeted that "thanks to the incredible generosity from Australia and around the globe, we've raised over Aus$7.7 million to support communities and families impacted by the recent bushfires".
Fundraising has been ongoing since the blazes began in September.
They left at least 30 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed, with many of the fires only brought under control in recent days after torrential rain swept across eastern Australia.
