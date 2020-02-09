Watch: Legend Brian Lara winds back the clock with a cover drive

Brian Lara showed he still has what it takes with a stylish 30 not out as cricketing royalty helped raise money to aid Australian bushfire relief in a charity match Sunday.

The West Indian legend stroked a series of lofted cover drives and straight drives, including two sixes, before retiring to give another batsman a chance in a star-studded Bushfire Bash at Melbourne's Junction Oval.

One shot in particular, a cover drive from Lara grabbed the attention as the legend struck it straight for a four.

Watch it below: