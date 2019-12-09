Watch: Kohli screamer lights up gloomy day for Indian fielders

Thiruvananthapuram: On a day when misfields ruled India's defence of the 171-run target they set for West Indies to chase in the second T20I between the two sides at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium, captain Virat Kohli took a screamer to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer.

Hetmyer, who scored a masterful half-century in the first match which helped the West Indies post a total in excess of 200 runs, was looking like he was getting ready to tee off again when Kohli put the breaks on his innings. The 22-year-old was back to back sixes off Ravindra Jadeja in the 14th over to race to 23 off 13 balls.