e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

Watch: Kevin Pietersen decimates Sanath Jayasuriya, Asia Lions

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen stroked 86 off just 38 balls for World Giants against Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket in Oman on Wednesday.

Opening the batting, Pietersen hit nine fours and seven sixes in his knock, helping World Giants chase down 150 in just 13 overs.

The former England captain hit Sanath Jayasuriya for 30 in his only over, setting the tone for the chase.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
Advertisement