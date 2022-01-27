Watch: Kevin Pietersen decimates Sanath Jayasuriya, Asia Lions

Kevin Pietersen stroked 86 off just 38 balls for World Giants against Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket in Oman on Wednesday.

Opening the batting, Pietersen hit nine fours and seven sixes in his knock, helping World Giants chase down 150 in just 13 overs.

Watch @KP24 in all his glory, as he puts on a grand display of his batting skills against the Asia Lions, showing the world why he truly deserved the title of Legend Of The Match, on Day 5 of Howzat #LegendsLeagueCricket.#LLCT20 #GameOfGOATs #Cricket22 #T20Cricket pic.twitter.com/CofgGBvhvE — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) January 27, 2022

The former England captain hit Sanath Jayasuriya for 30 in his only over, setting the tone for the chase.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:04 PM IST