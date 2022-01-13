Watch: Keegan Petersen does THIS after Cheteshwar Pujara gloves one down leg

South Africa began the third day of the final Test against India in Cape Town on a stunning note, thanks to an athletic catch by Keegan Petersen.

Marco Jansen began the proceedings and bowled a short one on leg. It caught India's Cheteshwar Pujara by surprise, who only managed to glove it down leg.

Petersen, stationed at leg gully, flung himself to his right and plucked off a one-handed catch to end Pujara's stay in the middle for nine.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:23 PM IST