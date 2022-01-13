Watch: Keegan Petersen does THIS after Cheteshwar Pujara gloves one down leg

South Africa began the third day of the final Test against India in Cape Town on a stunning note, thanks to an athletic catch by Keegan Petersen.
Marco Jansen began the proceedings and bowled a short one on leg. It caught India's Cheteshwar Pujara by surprise, who only managed to glove it down leg.
Keegan Petersen with a magnificent catch on the second ball of the day😍 #SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/zqcAtMahSi— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 13, 2022
Petersen, stationed at leg gully, flung himself to his right and plucked off a one-handed catch to end Pujara's stay in the middle for nine.
