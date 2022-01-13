Watch: India Test captain Virat Kohli SAYS THIS in the stump mic

Virat Kohli, India's captain, made his displeasure clearly felt on Day Three of the series-deciding third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday.

Defending 211, India were in search for quick wickets when Ravichandran Ashwin seemed to have trapped South Africa captain Dean Elgar LBW. The on-field umpire ruled it out.

Virat Kohli speaking right into the stump mic indicating that the DRS is definitely rigged to favour South Africa.



KL Rahul: whole country against 11 people pic.twitter.com/1KMZscTAF4 — shitposter (@shitpostest) January 13, 2022

However, Elgar chose to review it and when the Hawk Eye rolled in, it showed that the ball would bounce over the stumps, thus handing Elgar a reprieve. This didn't please Kohli and the Indian team.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:13 PM IST