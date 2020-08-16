Watch: If Kohli's video tribute for Dhoni's doesn't make you tear-up, you are not human

On Saturday, former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and fellow player Suresh Raina announced their departure from international cricket.
Taking to Instagram with a short video Dhoni wrote that from 7:29 pm, people should consider him retired. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout," he added.
In the wake of the successive announcements, many famed cricketers have reacted to the news, wishing them well.
"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," wrote present captain Virat Kohli.
However, the well-wishes have not ended as the skipper has once again taken to social media to pay an emotional tribute to the former captain, this time with a video.
Taking to his Twitter account, Kohli shared a minute-long highlights video of the T20 World Cup 2014.
"Thank you for these moments skip. I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today. The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments," he wrote.
"The second one is about the kind of trust & chemistry we had over the years while batting together. In this moment I was only focused on his call & I knew we both would be able to make those 2 runs because of the trust we shared in one another," he added.
"He called & I put my head down and ran! Mutual respect and understanding isn't a thing of chance, it develops naturally when 2 individuals are aligned & have the same vision and for us, that vision was always to make India win! Thank you for the memories skip."
The first video was from the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa, where Kohli had played a match-winning knock. Dhoni had the chance of hitting the winning runs, but he blocked the final delivery of the 19th over and asked Kohli to finish the match off.
Kohli had then smashed the ball for a boundary on the first over the final over, as India registered victory by six wickets and Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 runs.
In another video, Kohli shared a clip from the virtual knockout match between India and Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup, and he highlighted as to how Dhoni never refused the call of his partner when in search of quick runs.
The great camaraderie between the duo was clearly visible while they ran between the wickets and the two had guided India to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2016.
