Watch: How Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians - five talking points

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a winning start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament by five wickets here on Saturday.
Chasing a target of 163 runs, CSK witnessed a poor start as the team lost two wickets in the first two overs of the innings. Shane Watson was given LBW off Trent Boult's delivery in the first over while Murli Vijay was dismissed by James Pattinson.
So what are the factors that led Thalla's team to victory? The Sports Journalist's Taus Rizvi decodes this for us in 5 simple points.
Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu then took the field and handed their side with some momentum. The duo struck regular boundaries and took the team over the 100-run mark, with Rayudu completing his half-century from just 33 balls.
Both formed a 115-run partnership before Rahul Chahar handed Mumbai Indians with the much-needed breakthrough. Chahar caught and bowled Rayudu, who played a knock of 71 runs.
"We were training and it was stop start. We were also training in the summer before it got postponed," said Rayudu in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"The pitch was doing a bit with the new ball but it came a bit easier once the dew came on. We just wanted to get stuck in there and get through. We practiced in Chennai, that really helped and then in Dubai as well so, very happy," he said.
(With inputs from Agencies)
