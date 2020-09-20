Watch: How Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians - five talking points

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a winning start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament by five wickets here on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 163 runs, CSK witnessed a poor start as the team lost two wickets in the first two overs of the innings. Shane Watson was given LBW off Trent Boult's delivery in the first over while Murli Vijay was dismissed by James Pattinson.

So what are the factors that led Thalla's team to victory? The Sports Journalist's Taus Rizvi decodes this for us in 5 simple points.

Watch Video: