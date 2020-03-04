Watch: Hardik Pandya returns from injury ahead of IPL 2020, smashes century in under 40 balls

It is good news for Mumbai Indians as their star player Hardik Pandya marked his return after suffering an acute lower back injury five months ago.
And marking his return, the 26-year-old all-rounder smashed a whopping 105 runs off 39 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 at the RCP Cricket ground, Ghansoli.
His century included 8 fours and 10 towering sixes.
Watch the highlights below:
On Monday, Pandya shared pictures of himself on the field on social media and wrote: "So good to be back out there on the field where I belong. Your support keeps me going."
Mumbai batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav hailed Pandya's comeback with heartwarming comments on his Instagram post.
Fans also poured in their wishes for the India all-rounder and posted messages on Twitter.
Pandya's form will auger well for the Mumbai Indians and their fans as the Rohit Sharma-led side gears up to launch a defence of their title when they face arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 opener at the Wankhede on March 29.