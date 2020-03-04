Watch: Hardik Pandya returns from injury ahead of IPL 2020, smashes century in under 40 balls

It is good news for Mumbai Indians as their star player Hardik Pandya marked his return after suffering an acute lower back injury five months ago.

And marking his return, the 26-year-old all-rounder smashed a whopping 105 runs off 39 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 at the RCP Cricket ground, Ghansoli.

His century included 8 fours and 10 towering sixes.

Watch the highlights below: