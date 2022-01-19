Watch: Glenn Maxwell hits quick-fire ton for Melbourne Stars in BBL11

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell struck a 41-ball 100 against Hobart Hurricanes during their BBL 11 clash in Melbourne on Wednesday.

It was Maxwell's 100th outing in the Big Bash League, which he made memorable by stroking his second ton. He faced just four dot balls en route the triple-digit mark.

Stars, who are placed sixth in the points table, were asked to bat first by Hurricanes, who are placed just above.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:33 PM IST