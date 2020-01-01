Watch: From India's Test win over Australia to David Warner's 335* against Pakistan - ICC highlights 2019's top cricketing moments

As we step in 2020, International Cricket Council (ICC) has already begun reminiscing about the past year. "Cricket in 2019 was special in so many ways!" ICC tweeted. Adding a video to the tweet ICC has presented some of the biggest cricketing moments of 2019.
Meanwhile, on the workfront, the International Cricket Council has found a backer in England as the sport's apex body plans to scrap five-day Tests from 2023 to ease player workload in a crowded calendar.
The ICC could make four-day Tests mandatory from 2023 as part of the World Test Championship, primarily to free up the crowded calendar.
Last week, Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts said mandatory four-day Tests are "something that we have got to seriously consider".