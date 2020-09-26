Watch: From Dhoni’s bloopers to KL Rahul's explosive batting, what happened in IPL Week 1

As the week comes to an end, it was last Saturday that IPL began, a lot happened in this week from Mumbai Indians bouncing back after their lost to Chennai Super Kings, the team in Yellow losing the next two back-to-back.

The second match of IPL between Kings XI Punjab-Delhi Capital going into Super Over which was won by Delhi.

While the wickets were deemed to be bowler friendly, it were the batsmen who stole the show. Ambati Rayudu came up with a match winning knock against MI before Mayank Agarwal, almost gave Delhi a scare while Mumbai boys Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw returned to form in their own stylish ways.

While these were some highlights of the week, however, in this video Taus Rizvi, The Sports Journalist in association with Free Press Journal, lists down the IPL’s happenings of the week.

Watch why Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul is T20 King, the blunder of Mahendra Singh Dhoni that cost Chennai Super Kings two matches and what did Sunil Gavaskar say that gave birth to a big controversy, related to Virat Kohli that also upset his star wife Anushka Sharma