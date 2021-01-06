Watch: 'Fanboy' BJ Watling interrupts NZ skipper Kane Williamson's press conference

New Zealand on Wednesday grabbed the number one position in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in history after decimating Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test in Christchurch.
The comfortable series-clinching victory, shaped by captain Kane Williamson's double century, pushed the Kiwis to top of the heap as they became the sixth country in the past 10 years to be ranked number one in Test cricket. Overall, they are the seventh side in the world to hold the number one spot.
Besides, skipper Kane Williamson consolidated his top spot in the batting list. He had recently leapfrogged Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian star Steve Smith with three centuries, including two double centuries, in his last six innings.
Meanwhile, in the post-match press conference, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling interrupted skipper Williamson and asked him for an autograph. He walked in with a match jersey and the captain happily signed it. Watling said, "Big fan!"
"It's an incredible couple of games. Even though the result on paper was in our favour, but Pakistan is a quality side. We worked hard and got lucky with a few moments. Kyle is a special cricketer. He's gone a long way to moving this team forward and complementing the bowling attack. Daryl bats higher and bowls a few more overs, but the attitude both of them brought in was great to see," said Williamson during the post-match presentation.
"I am sure there are many more hundreds to come Daryl's way. It was a real battle for a long time. The runs were tough to come by as Pakistan bowled great lines. The openers gave us a great start and Nicholls batted with a calf muscle injury and it was an incredible effort. Really pleasing performance, nice to finish the Test summer on a high," he added.
