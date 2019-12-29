Watch: England pacer Stuart Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes' heated on-field argument

England all-rounder Ben Stokes and pace bowler Stuart Broad were involved in a spat on Day 3 of the 1st Test against South Africa.

Both players were seen disagreeing on some point during a break after Anrich Nortje's wicket while England were fielding in the second innings. However, there is no clarity on the duo's quarrel.

Stokes approached Broad in disappointment and the way he returned after the chat, looked everything isn't right in the English camp.

Here is the entire video of the spat between Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad:-