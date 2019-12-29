Watch: England pacer Stuart Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes' heated on-field argument

England all-rounder Ben Stokes and pace bowler Stuart Broad were involved in a spat on Day 3 of the 1st Test against South Africa.
Both players were seen disagreeing on some point during a break after Anrich Nortje's wicket while England were fielding in the second innings. However, there is no clarity on the duo's quarrel.
Stokes approached Broad in disappointment and the way he returned after the chat, looked everything isn't right in the English camp.
Here is the entire video of the spat between Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad:-
“England’s hot in the weather and not feeling well. I’m pleased that a few words were exchanged to be honest. (They’ve) got a problem with each other, Broad has said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and England’s vice-captain picks him up on it. I don’t mind that at all,” said Nasir Hussain on air.
“Well that doesn’t look like a very friendly conversation, does it?” West Indies legendary bowler Michael Holding said in the commentary box. “I’m not sure what started it, but hopefully it will end soon.”
England's overnight score was 121/1 after Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley added a solid opening partnership of 92 runs while chasing 376 in the fourth innings. England need 237 runs with nine wickets in hand on Day 4.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)