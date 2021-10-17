WATCH: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches home to a grand welcome

Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad returned home to a grand welcome after a top show in the team in yellow’s run to the IPL title. He was received with an aarti while numerous people gathered to get clicked with him.

Gaikwad scored 635 runs and finished with the Orange Cap, given to the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He averaged 45.35 and had a strike rate of 136.26. His CSK team-mate Faf du Plessis just fell two short of his mark.

The right-hand opener struck his maiden ton in the competition after he hit a last-ball six off Mustafizur Rahman against Rajasthan Royals. In the final against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gaikwad needed 24 runs to bag the orange cap and he ended up scoring 32.

CSK won their fourth IPL title while it was the first time KKR lost the final, having won on both previous two occasions.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 07:00 PM IST