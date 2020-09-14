Watch: Chennai Super Kings teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav's happy dance will get you in the IPL spirit

Reacting to the fun video, a user commented, "That looks like fun. Piyush chawla is in his element with the dance moves the only thing missing is the ball in his hand...good to see the team gearing up cheerfully which is so important.Keep up the joyfull spirt. Mahi when do we see your dance moves hopefully soon."

"Jadeja dancing style is as good as my concentration while studying," joked another.

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most consistent teams since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. They have won the title three times and made it to the final a total of eight times. And, under the brilliant leadership of M.S. Dhoni, they have always been a tough nut to crack for their rivals.

The Yellow Brigade will begin their 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians, chasing their bid for the record-equalling fourth title in the tournament opener in Dubai on September 19. MI are also the only team to have won four titles thus far.

The squad includes MS Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jagdeesan N (wicket-keeper), KM Asif, Monu Kumar and R Sai Kishore.

(With inputs from IANS)