Watch: Ball travels, bat flies when Rishabh Pant is in the middle

Rishabh Pant's antics on the cricket field never fails to amuse fans and viewers. On Day Three of the third Test between South Africa and India, Pant not just made the ball fly, but also did so with the bat.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:17 PM IST