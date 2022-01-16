Watch: Australia's Glenn Maxwell surprises himself with stunning catch for Melbourne Stars in BBL11

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell on Sunday took a stunning catch that caught him by surprise during their Big Bash League clash against Brisbane Heat.

Maxwell, fielding at mid on, ran backwards to take a catch to dismiss Sam Heazlett of Heat. The batter had tried to go over mid-on but ended up hitting it aerially.

Maxwell ran backwards, turned to his left and stretched his left hand out to pull off the stunning catch. He himself couldn't believe it and his hand covering the mouth in disbelief.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 03:21 PM IST