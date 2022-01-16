e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic's hopes of playing Australian Open dashed after court dismisses tennis star's appeal against deportationIndia reports 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 7,743
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

Watch: Australia's Glenn Maxwell surprises himself with stunning catch for Melbourne Stars in BBL11

FPJ Web Desk
Glenn Maxwell of Melbourne Stars taking the catch. | Photo: Twitter

Glenn Maxwell of Melbourne Stars taking the catch. | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell on Sunday took a stunning catch that caught him by surprise during their Big Bash League clash against Brisbane Heat.

Maxwell, fielding at mid on, ran backwards to take a catch to dismiss Sam Heazlett of Heat. The batter had tried to go over mid-on but ended up hitting it aerially.

Maxwell ran backwards, turned to his left and stretched his left hand out to pull off the stunning catch. He himself couldn't believe it and his hand covering the mouth in disbelief.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Advertisement