e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases, 6.7% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,753
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Watch: Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne's funny dismissal has everyone in splits

FPJ Web Desk
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is floored after being dismissed against England in the Ashes. | Photo: Twitter

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is floored after being dismissed against England in the Ashes. | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia had the world in splits following his manner of dismissal on the opening day of the last Ashes Test against England in Hobart on Friday.

Labuschagne had raced to 44 after rescuing Australia from a troubled start. In a bid to get to his half century before Dinner break, he shuffled to the off side. But Stuart Broad speared it full on the stumps, making Labuschagne lose his balance as he looked to flick it.

The Australia no.3 batter lost his balance and was on the floor, leaving even his team-mates in splits. There were some hilarious reactions from Twitteratti, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:32 PM IST
Advertisement