Watch: Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne's funny dismissal has everyone in splits

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia had the world in splits following his manner of dismissal on the opening day of the last Ashes Test against England in Hobart on Friday.

Labuschagne had raced to 44 after rescuing Australia from a troubled start. In a bid to get to his half century before Dinner break, he shuffled to the off side. But Stuart Broad speared it full on the stumps, making Labuschagne lose his balance as he looked to flick it.

The Australia no.3 batter lost his balance and was on the floor, leaving even his team-mates in splits. There were some hilarious reactions from Twitteratti, too.

Advertisement

The leadership group react to Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissal…#Ashes pic.twitter.com/lb9LODFZEt — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 14, 2022

Broad starts the Test by falling flat on his face, then makes Labuschagne do the same thing. #Ashes — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) January 14, 2022

Close Enough 😂🤣😝 Labuschagne 🤝Ijaz Ahmed pic.twitter.com/SBYMBWWhro — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) January 14, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:32 PM IST