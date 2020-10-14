Watch: As Prithvi Shaw departs for a golden duck, Jofra Archer shows his Bihu moves

Last week, Rajasthan's Riyan Parag also did the same 'Bihu' dance after smashing the winner against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Coming back to the match, an all-round bowling performance by Rajasthan bowlers in the death overs restricted Delhi to 161/7 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Delhi scored just five runs in the 18th and 19th over respectively after Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer had revamped the innings of Delhi-based franchise. In the last over, Jaydev Unadkat picked two wickets as the Shreyas Iyer-led side scored just eight runs in the final six balls.

Delhi Capitals collapsed from 132/3 to 161/7 in four overs.