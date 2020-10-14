Cricket

Watch: As Prithvi Shaw departs for a golden duck, Jofra Archer shows his Bihu moves

Jofra Archer does the 'Pihu' dance with teammates
On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals star pacer Jofra Archer dismissed Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw for a golden duck. It was the first golden duck of this year's Indian Premier League.

Archer, however, topped the wicket with a memorable 'Bihu' dance celebration.

Last week, Rajasthan's Riyan Parag also did the same 'Bihu' dance after smashing the winner against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Coming back to the match, an all-round bowling performance by Rajasthan bowlers in the death overs restricted Delhi to 161/7 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Delhi scored just five runs in the 18th and 19th over respectively after Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer had revamped the innings of Delhi-based franchise. In the last over, Jaydev Unadkat picked two wickets as the Shreyas Iyer-led side scored just eight runs in the final six balls.

Delhi Capitals collapsed from 132/3 to 161/7 in four overs.

