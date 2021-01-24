Watch: Ajinkya Rahane's dressing room speech at Gabba after historic series win against Australia

After leading India to an incredible 2-1 Test series win against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane told the team that it was a "massive, massive moment" for the players who performed as a unit.

India came back from a humiliating loss, being bowled out for 36, to win two Tests and draw one to seal the series. India had recorded its lowest score of 36 in the series-opener in Adelaide that ended in two and a half days in favour of Australia. The team was also marred by injuries and was playing without its star player and regular captain Virat Kohli.

The Test win at Gabba in the fourth and final match of the series was a historic one as the hosts had not lost a match here for 32 years.

Addressing the team after the match, Ajinkya Rahane called it a "massive, massive moment", praising all the players who performed as a unit.