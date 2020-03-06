Watch: After explosive century, Hardik Pandya follows up with 5/26 in DY Patil T20 Cup

It is good news for Mumbai Indians as their star player Hardik Pandya marked his return after suffering an acute lower back injury five months ago.
And marking his return, the 26-year-old all-rounder not only smashed a whopping 105 runs off 39 deliveries but also had impressive bowling figures against CAG in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 at the RCP Cricket ground, Ghansoli.
While his century included 8 fours and 10 towering sixes, Pandya's bowling spell was equally stunning with the all-rounder picking five scalps and giving away just 26 runs in four overs.
Watch his bowling highlights below:
Pandya's form will auger well for the Mumbai Indians and their fans as the Rohit Sharma-led side gears up to launch a defence of their title when they face arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 opener at the Wankhede on March 29.
Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvaneshvar Kumar are also on their road to recovery after sustaining injuries.
Bhuvaneshvar underwent a hernia operation, while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury during the ODI series against Australia at home in January.
