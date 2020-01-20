Watch: 17-year-old breaks Shoaib Akhtar’s world record of bowling fastest recorded ball

This record was previously held by the ex-Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, for his 161.3 kph delivery against England during the 2003 World Cup.

The ball by Pathirana was signalled wide by the umpire as it zoomed past Yashasvi and went towards the wicketkeeper. There is a fear of technical error which could deem the speed-gun at fault of recording a wrong speed, but, there has been no clarification from the officials on this issue.

Shoaib Akhtar’s 161.3 kph ball is followed by ShaunTait’s 161.1 kph against England in 2013 and Brett Lee’s 161.1 against New Zealand in 2005.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. India scored a competitive 297 for 4, riding on half-centuries from their premier batsmen - opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 off 72 balls).

The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under check, bowling them out for 207 in 45.2 overs.

Fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27 in 7.2 overs), who already has a multi-crore IPL contract, was the most impressive as he time and again breached the 140 kmph mark. The opposition batsmen found his short ball difficult to handle.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44 in 10 overs), who will be seen donning Kings XI Punjab colours in the IPL, showed good control, not letting the batsmen get away with anything.

Left-arm seamer Akash Singh (2/29 in 9 overs) brought the ball back into the right-hander with rival skipper Nipun Dananjaya (50) being the only batsman, who looked comfortable out there in the middle. It was a total team effort by the 'Boys in Blue' who literally outclassed their South Asian neighbours in all departments of the game with a thoroughly professional performance.

(With inputs from Agencies)