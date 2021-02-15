Wasim Jaffer Birthday Special: The domestic legend who couldn't replicate his heroics at the big stage

The domestic legend of the past and the meme lord of the present, Wasim Jaffer is the classic Mark Ramprakash case of Indian cricket. Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 16th February 1978, Wasim has many domestic records to name.

Touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Wasim Jaffer made headlines after smashing 400 not out in an innings in school cricket when he was just 15 years old. He made a swashbuckling 314 only in his second Test for Mumbai.

He batted for 675 minutes while playing the mammoth innings and added 459 runs for the first wicket. He made his way into the Indian Test team against South Africa in the year 2000. Jaffer had a terrible start to his career and managed to make 46 runs in 4 innings.

He didn't make into the final 11 for some time after his debut series but was always in and around the Indian Test Team. He finally made his maiden century against England in Nagpur. His first double hundred in Antigua back in 2006.

Wasim played 31 Tests for India and scored 1,944 runs at an average of 34 scoring 5 hundreds. He wasn't very successful in the Indian jersey but his numbers in domestic cricket are absolutely astonishing.

Wasim played 260 first class games scoring 19,410 runs at an impressive average of 50.67. The master batsman has 57 first class centuries to his name. Wasim retired from all forms of cricket last year in March after becoming the most capped player in Ranji Trophy history.

Wasim is currently serving as the Head Coach for the Uttarakhand Cricket team. He is wonderful student of the game who has mastered the art of batting.