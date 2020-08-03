Wasim Akram hits Roshan Mahanama where it hurts, but online this time

oshPakistan's Wasim Akram has bowled out several batsmen in his playing career. But what he did to Sri Lanka's Roshan Mahanama during a match years ago is awfully painful.
Akram shared a video of the same on Twitter and captioned it "And Roshan went on to be a grandfather.... #ImSoSorryRoshan #Cricket #TheseThingsHappen"
In the video one can see that Akram delivered a ball and hit Mahanama in the wrong spot...not once, but twice!!
Well, things like these do happen and while it is funny for the onlookers, that might not be the case for the one on the receiving end.
Watch Video:
After being hit on the wrong spot for the second time in a row, he naturally squatted and laid down on the grass and had to be taken back to the pavilion.
In the following tweet, Akram said, "I would have been more concerned except I was way too busy trying to understand what our wicketkeeper was doing with Roshans legs??"
Roshan took to Facebook to respond to his Pakistani counterpart and said, "It was not a very pleasant moment and certainly not funny. Thanks a lot Wasim for sharing the video of that unforgettable incident. Going on to become a grandfather is definitely a consolation. But, people may not remember, I batted down the order and got the winning runs. Anyway, those were the good old days😄"
Australian cricketer Dean Jones too retweeted the video and said "Well instead of using his bat... he preferred playing you with something else!"
Netizens took to Twitter and it seems that they can feel the pain. Some, though, seemed to have had a good laugh over Roshan's misery.
Take a look at some reactions;
