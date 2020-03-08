'Was wonderful to watch them play': Virender Sehwag consoles Harmanpreet and Co after T20 World Cup final defeat against Australia

The Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur was completely outplayed by Australia on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Women's T20 World Cup final. Australia defeated India by 85 runs and lifted their fifth trophy after winning in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.
Chasing a challenging target, India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs.
Former opener Virender Sehwag was there to console Harmanpreet and Co after their loss against Australia.
He took to Twitter and said: "Our girls gave their everything, just had one bad day but it was so wonderful to see the way in which they played barring today .Wishing them better luck next time. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup"
India suffered a batting collapse as the top order of teen sensation Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (11), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) departed inside the first six overs.
To add to India's woes, wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia retired hurt in the second over after getting hit on her helmet of the bowling of left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.
Deepti Sharma (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and concussion substitute Richa Ghosh (14) tried to fight back but the Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals to choke India.
Earlier, Openers Mooney and Healy guided Australia to register the highest total in the final of the T20 World Cup history, including the men's event.
The previous highest total in the history of T20 World Cup final came in 2016 by West Indies men 161/6 against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)