'Was not treated well': After Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Akhtar now reveals he was 'harassed' by PCB

Just a day after Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir confirmed his retirement, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he too faced bad treatment from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management during the 2011 cricket World Cup.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Amir had said that he does not think he can work with the current PCB management and it is best for him to leave.

"To be honest, I don't think I can play cricket under this management, I am leaving cricket, for now, I am being mentally tortured, I cannot handle it, I have seen it enough from 2010-2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me, I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he gave me chances when I came back after the ban," said Amir in a video that has now gone viral on social media.