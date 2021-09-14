'Was a pleasure playing alongside you': Jasprit Bumrah after Mumbai Indians teammate Lasith Malinga announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka pace veteran Lasith Malinga on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old took to Twitter and posted a message announcing his decision.

"Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," Malinga tweeted.

In a video message, the bowler who terrorised the world's best batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers, thanked his national team and all the franchises that he has played for, including IPL team Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Malinga's Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah congratulated him on an illustrious career. Taking to Twitter, the Indian speedster wrote, "Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mali and all the very best for everything the future holds. It was a pleasure playing alongside you."

Former cricketers Kumar Sangakkara, Munaf Patel also congratulated Malinga.

Check out the tweets below:

Malinga, who has played 122 IPL matches, has 170 wickets to his credit, the highest in the cash-rich league, with the best bowling figures of 5/13.

He picked up 107 wickets in 84 T20 Internationals, 338 scalps in 226 ODIs and 101 wickets in 30 Tests.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:18 PM IST