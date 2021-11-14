e-Paper Get App

Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in encounter: Maharashtra PoliceIndia's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,44,37,307 with 11,271 fresh cases; 285 more fatalities push death toll to 4,63,530Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
Cricket

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 11:26 PM IST

Warne, Warner, Warnest: Twitter reacts to Australia's maiden Men's T20 World Cup win

FPJ Web Desk
Mitchell Marsh (c) is ecstatic after helping Australia to their maiden Men's T20 World Cup title along with Glenn Maxwell. | Photo: AFP

Australia won their maiden Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday in Dubai, thanks to half centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh and a three-fer from Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand failed to stop the onslaught by Warner and Marsh, who added 92 together for the second wicket.

After the win, Twitter as usual had some memes and comments to react with.

Wasim Jaffer, a 'professional memer' began his game.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was impressed with the way Warner and Marsh batted.

Sehwag's opening partner Gautam Gambhir felt that the best team won.

But was toss really the boss?

