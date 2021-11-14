Warne, Warner, Warnest: Twitter reacts to Australia's maiden Men's T20 World Cup win

Australia won their maiden Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday in Dubai, thanks to half centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh and a three-fer from Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand failed to stop the onslaught by Warner and Marsh, who added 92 together for the second wicket.
After the win, Twitter as usual had some memes and comments to react with.
Wasim Jaffer, a 'professional memer' began his game.
Warne won 1 World Cup.— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2021
Warner won 2 World Cups.
Looking forward to seeing an Aussie kid named Warnest win 3 World Cups. #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal
Australia who lost their last five bilateral series but won the WC: #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/apjwsQPPyT— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2021
#Aus lost Finch and Marsh made the very next over into a big one. Lost Warner and the same treatment meted out in the following over. The ability to counterattack in knockouts is special. Well played, #Aus Zampa and Hazlewood were special throughout #T20WorldCupFinal— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 14, 2021
Former India opener Virender Sehwag was impressed with the way Warner and Marsh batted.
Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021
Sehwag's opening partner Gautam Gambhir felt that the best team won.
Congrats to Aussies! The best team indeed won! #T20WorldCupFinal— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 14, 2021
Q. Which country has the most T20 World Cups?— australian women cricket is watching WBBL (@awcwvlc) November 14, 2021
A. The #Stealy Nation#T20WorldCupFinal #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iu5Jta8H1q
But was toss really the boss?
Toss is the Winner! #T20WorldCupFinal #T20WorldCup21— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 14, 2021
Congrats to @CricketAus 👏 Magical batting in the chase…👌1st time #Aussies lift the T20 Wcup 🎉🤸🏽👏 #AusvNZ #WellDoneFinchy 😬 pic.twitter.com/Urhbd5Pbu1— Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) November 14, 2021