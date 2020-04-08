'Wanted to talk, play like him': Rohit Sharma discloses his biggest cricketing 'crush' to Yuvraj Singh

While the whole nation is forced under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 75,000 lives worldwide, Indian cricketers biggest challenge is to pass time after Indian Premier League's ongoing suspension.
Fan favourite opener Rohit Sharma and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared the Instagram live screen space for a friendly chat in which they discussed India's cricket future and more.
But, the biggest revelation was Rohit Sharma's 'biggest cricketing crush' when he joined the Indian team.
"When I came to the Indian team, my biggest cricketing crush was Yuvraj Singh. I wanted to talk to him, play like him, train like him. The kind of role Yuvraj had at that time, I was supposed to get similar kind of role in future. Batting in the middle order, at 5, 6 or 7 whatever number and finish games too. And obviously fielding, point per koi scene hi nei tha (nobody had a chance at point) but yeah, took it as an inspiration," Rohit said.
If it wasn't for coronavirus, the 13th edition of the IPL would've kicked off on March 29.
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India will issue another advisory on this year's IPL fate when the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends on April 15.
