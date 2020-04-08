'Wanted to talk, play like him': Rohit Sharma discloses his biggest cricketing 'crush' to Yuvraj Singh

While the whole nation is forced under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 75,000 lives worldwide, Indian cricketers biggest challenge is to pass time after Indian Premier League's ongoing suspension.

Fan favourite opener Rohit Sharma and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared the Instagram live screen space for a friendly chat in which they discussed India's cricket future and more.

But, the biggest revelation was Rohit Sharma's 'biggest cricketing crush' when he joined the Indian team.