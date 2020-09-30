Want Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer to open for Rajasthan Royals? Here's how

Rajasthan Royals on Sunday scripted a brilliant comeback against Kings XI Punjab to grab a win in their second Indian Premier League encounter of this year.

It was Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer's brilliant batting in the dying moments which took everyone by surprise.

Tewatia, who at one point had scored just eight runs off 19 balls, smashed 30 runs off the 18th over to flip the tables on KXIP. He was eventually dismissed on 53 but Jofra Archer saw them over the line with 13 runs off just three balls.

Rajasthan Royals are set to clash against Kings XI Punjab later today. We may wonder what if Tewatia and Archer were to open the innings for their side.

That might just be a possibility.

The official Twitter account of Rajasthan Royals have agreed to send Tewatia and Archer as openers if one specific tweet of theirs reach 3,000 retweets. Tough task, but not impossible if the fans pull off a Tewatia-inning before the match.