Want Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer to open for Rajasthan Royals? Here's how

Rajasthan Royals on Sunday scripted a brilliant comeback against Kings XI Punjab to grab a win in their second Indian Premier League encounter of this year.
It was Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer's brilliant batting in the dying moments which took everyone by surprise.
Tewatia, who at one point had scored just eight runs off 19 balls, smashed 30 runs off the 18th over to flip the tables on KXIP. He was eventually dismissed on 53 but Jofra Archer saw them over the line with 13 runs off just three balls.
Rajasthan Royals are set to clash against Kings XI Punjab later today. We may wonder what if Tewatia and Archer were to open the innings for their side.
That might just be a possibility.
The official Twitter account of Rajasthan Royals have agreed to send Tewatia and Archer as openers if one specific tweet of theirs reach 3,000 retweets. Tough task, but not impossible if the fans pull off a Tewatia-inning before the match.
From the looks of it, the tweet is nearing 4,000 RTs as are the likes. Will the team act on their words? Only time will tell.
RR will face KKR at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
To match or even surpass the Royals, KKR have the biggest stars in Andre Russell to go along with reigning World Cup winning English skipper Eoin Morgan, one of the best in limited-overs cricket.
But both Morgan and Russell have got limited opportunities so far, having dropped down to No 5 and 6 respectively.
The fixture might just finally see them bat higher up, especially the star Jamaican, who was their highest run-getter last season with 510 runs at a astonishing strike rate of 204.81.
Having started off with a familiar defeat to Mumbai Indians in their opener, Kolkata Knight Riders put up a determined show to bounce back against a sloppy Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Talented opener Shubman Gill's unbeaten half-century, aided by Morgan's late firepower overtook SRH's below-par 145 with two overs to spare.
Come Wednesday, it may well be a run feast with no target 'safe' against the Royals.
Dubai has been host to both the Super-Over matches this season. The venue will be an uncharted territory for both the teams who will be playing here for the first time this season.
For the record, the teams batting first have won all the five matches here so far.