'Want people to believe in themselves': Hardik Pandya hands Man of the Series award to T Natarajan

While Natarajan picked just two wickets in the ODIs, he finished with six wickets in the three-match T20I series - the most. In fact, it was the manner in which he kept bowling the yorkers was what impressed one and all with the pacer being compared to someone like Zaheer Khan.

Pandya had earlier spoken about how the pacer deserved the Man of the Match award after the second T20I as well.

"I thought Natarajan would have been Man of the Match. The other bowlers struggled and he really had a good game, he gave us a target about 10 runs lower than it would have been," Pandya had said.

Skipper Virat Kohli also said that the pacer can be an asset for the team. In fact, Kohli is known to be fond of left-arm pacers due to the angle they create.

"Natarajan special mention for him as in absence of Bumrah and Shami. He is been the guy who has stood up and really delivered under pressure. And it's an outstanding fact that he playing his first game at the international level," Kohli said during a virtual press conference.

"He looks very composed and is a very hard-working guy and very humble too. I wish him all the best and a left-arm bowler is always an asset on the field and if he can be consistent it will be a great thing for us heading into the world cup next year," he added.