'Wake up call': PCB chief Ramiz Raja 'disappointed with England' for cancelling Pakistan tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday expressed his disappointment over England Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to cancel the men's and women's cricket tours to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer wrote, "Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses."

The ECB's decision came three days after New Zealand abandoned their white-ball series in Pakistan over security concerns.

The English board said it has "reluctantly" decided to withdraw from their October tour to Pakistan amid "increasing concerns about travelling to the region".

"The mental and physical well-being of our players and support staff remains our highest priority and this is even more critical given the times we are currently living in. We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments," the ECB said in a statement.



"There is the added complexity for our Men's T20 squad. We believe that touring under these conditions will not be ideal preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where performing well remains a top priority for 2021," it added.

The ECB further said it understands that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB, who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country. "Their support of English and Welsh cricket over the last two summers has been a huge demonstration of friendship. We are sincerely sorry for the impact this will have on cricket in Pakistan and emphasise an ongoing commitment to our main touring plans there for 2022," the statement read.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:03 PM IST