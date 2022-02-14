‘Wake up at 5am and listen to Azan’: Geoff Lawson’s advice to Australia skipper Pat Cummins ahead of Pakistan tour

Former Australian cricketer and Pakistan coach, Geoff Lawson, has advised Australian captain, Pat Cummins, to listen to Azan on his upcoming tour to Pakistan.

Lawson wrote an article for ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’ on the tour.

He wrote about tactics, team selection while also asking the Australian team to soak in the Pakistan culture.

“Australia will most likely need Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson in all three Tests, and that will require a whole new perspective from Cummins on team selections, match tactics, cricket diplomacy, and waking up about 5 am as the local mosques call out the azan,” he added.

Hence, Lawson advised Cummins to listen to Azaan to understand the culture of Pakistan. “Once or twice he should wake early and admire the call. Azan literally means “to listen”, “to hear”, “to be informed about” – all methods to understand and then to improve,” he further stated. “Learning about the culture of Pakistan’s people will be an asset to understanding their motivations and how their team goes about their favourite sport. This tour will not just be about cricket matches.”

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:05 PM IST