VVS Laxman's coach Ashok Singh passes away at 64

Hyderabad: Ashok Singh, who had coached cricketers V V S Laxman and Andhra wicketkeeper MSK Prasad died on Monday due to illness, a family member said.

Singh coached Laxman from 1998 till the middle order batsmans retirement, Ashok Singhs son Anand said.

"Last year he underwent surgery for brain cancer. He survived for 14 months after that," Anand Singh told PTI.

He was coach of various players at different levels for 30 years, he added.

The 64-year-old Ashok is survived by his wife, three children and a daughter.

He was also part of the then Ranji Trophy squad but failed to make his debut.