VVS Laxman takes charge of NCA, shares glimpse from first day

Former India batter VVS Laxman on Monday shared some glimpses of his first day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) office, where he took charge as the head.

Taking to Twitter, Laxman posted some pictures of him at the NCA office and wrote, "First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket."

First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/gPe7nTyGN0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 13, 2021

Last month, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that former India batter VVS Laxman will be taking charge as the head of NCA.

Former India skipper Ganguly has always spoken about the need to have former cricketers in the system to help the game grow. And as BCCI President he worked towards getting Rahul Dravid to agree to become the head coach of the Indian team.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:31 PM IST