VVS Laxman pays tribute to Gautam Gambhir, says he was totally 'obsessed with the game'

Replying to Laxman's tribute, Gambhir wrote: "Tks Special, every moment spent with u was education. Our dressing room was full of role models but none bigger dan u. Another reason why u deserved a grand farewell. BTW am still curious to know why were u always perched at silly point while I was fighting for life @ shortleg!!!

In 2018, Gambhir hung up his boots after a 15-year international stint for India which saw him playing 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is in which he scored 4,154, 5,238 and 932 runs respectively.

Gambhir's stint with India saw him winning the 2007 World T20, where he was also the second highest scorer in the tournament with 227 runs in seven innings.

In 2011, Gambhir's decisive knock in the final of 2011 ODI World Cup helped India beat Sri Lanka in the finals at the Wankhede. Scoring 97 runs off 122 balls, Gambhir lifted the World Cup under MS Dhoni after India's World Cup drought of 28 years.

The cricketer turned politician also led Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014 before retiring from all forms of cricket in 2018, after which he became a BJP parliamentarian from the East Delhi constituency.