Vizag gas leak: Mohammad Kaif offers heartfelt condolences to families affected by Visakhapatnam gas leakage incident

The death toll from the styrene gas leak near Visakhapatnam on Thursday climbed to 11 and the Andhra Pradesh government ordered a probe into the incident, the state police chief said here.

Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting to take stock of the situation and ordered a probe into the matter, state DGP D Gautam Sawang said.

As many as 11 people were killed in the styrene gas leak incident at LG Polymers Limited plant at R R Venkatapuram near Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday. The DGP said there was no more leakage of gas and the situation was now "stable and under control".

At least 246 persons with health complications are undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam and 20 of them are on ventilator support, he told reporters after the meeting with the chief minister.