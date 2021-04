VIVO IPL 2021 Prediction for RCB vs SRH, Match 6: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad

In match 6 of the ongoing IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on SunRisers Hyderabad. Virat and company got off to a tremendous start in the tournament. They defeated mighty Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, whereas SunRisers were defeated by KKR in their first game.

RCB appears to be a much improved side this season. Glenn Maxwell looked in good touch in the first game and Kyle Jamieson bowled with great confidence. However, the hero of the day was Harshal Patel who took 5 wickets against Mumbai.

SRH led by David Warner is a side which has probably the best bowling attack in the tournament. Although they had a bad day with the ball against KKR, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma can make the best in business dance to their tunes.

Dream11 Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) – IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad : My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: K. Jamieson, Rashid Khan, T. Natarajan

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team

AB. de Villiers, Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, K. Jamieson, Rashid Khan, T. Natarajan

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

SunRisers Hyderabad Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

Probable Playing 11