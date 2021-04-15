IPL 2021, RR vs DC: Dream11 team prediction, fantasy cricket tips and probable XI for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals in match 7 of Vivo IPL 2021. DC started their season with a thumping win against CSK whereas RR lost their first game to PBKS on the last ball of the match.

Delhi Capitals have a well-balanced unit. Prithvi Shaw is back in form and this might just be the season where he really announces himself. He smashed a magnificent half century against CSK. Even in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, DC have performed like champions.

Whereas Rajasthan Royals are amidst an injury crisis. After their premier fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the first few games, their marquee all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2021 season as he fractured his finger while taking a catch in the game against PBKS. With two of their main overseas players unavailable, RR would have to be at their absolute best to defeat the Delhi Capitals.

Dream11 Prediction – Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals : My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Riyan Parag, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan

Teams

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Probable Playing 11