Visualise: RCB official Mike Hesson's 'most important' tip for cricketers in times of lockdown

In the times when cricket-crazy nation has been forced to stay indoor due to COVID-19 pandemic, RCB’s Mike Hesson has come up with tips, the budding and professional cricketers could make use of, to stay mentally fit from their homes.

Hesson, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations, had come to India earlier this month for 2020 IPL season. However, the 45-year-old from New Zealand, couldn't return home as countries closed their borders in the wake of Coronavirus.

Hesson is now spending most of his time in an apartment in Bengaluru, surely making most of it.

On Thursday, RCB tweeted Hesson's video where he is seen giving tips for cricketers to stay mentally fit from home, visualisation being the 'most important' among all.

"...Think about a moment in time where the game felt easy. From a batting point of view you felt you were in great balance, you saw the ball well, you moved light and got in good positions,"

"... (basically) reinforcing the times when things felt good and natural," Hesson said.

He went on to elaborate: "It's a matter of getting in that (batting position), making a preliminary movement, watching the ball -- you are actually visualising the ball coming down to you."

Hesson also suggested cricketers to watch Fitness videos and come up with creative techniques to better hand-eye coordination.