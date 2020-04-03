Virat was always in MS Dhoni's ears, with a '120 percent' intent on field

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen while recalling a conversation with former India skipper MS Dhoni on the current one, narrated: "I was running on a treadmill, don't know where it was, and MS (Dhoni) came next to me and jumped on the treadmill next to me,"

On a candid video chat with Virat Kohli, he continued: "We started talking about you and your leadership,"

"One of the things he said would interest him was whether or not you would be able to maintain the same energy, excitement, aggressive leadership on the field," Pietersen added.

The camaraderie shared between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli on and off the field is no secret.

As Kohli responded: "You can ask MS that as well. When I played under MS Dhoni, I was in his ears every over. 'Maybe we can do this, maybe we can do that'. I would run from long on to long off. I needed to be at the right place. I need to be able to enjoy the game first, even now when I'm the captain."

Kohli said he likes giving "120 percent" every time he steps on field, and that he "can't play any other way".

"I have a made a promise to myself," Kohli said, "(and) the day I don't feel like playing like this way I will quit."

"My bowlers tell me you celebrate more than us when we take a wicket,"

"I just can't help it," concluded the skipper.