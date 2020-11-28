Virat Kohli's team needs a player like MS Dhoni, says Michael Holding

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding has said that Virat Kohli's line-up needs a player like MS Dhoni in the middle if they want to be able to chase big totals in white-ball cricket.

Holding's remark came as India stumbled to a 66-run loss against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia scored 374/6 in the fifty overs and Kohli's side was restricted to 308/8.

"India has some good players but one thing I know for sure is that Kohli's team will struggle with the loss of MS Dhoni. As we know when Dhoni used to come to bat midway, he used to take control of the chase. India have chased so well in the past with Dhoni in the team and they have never been afraid to win the toss and insert the opposition because they know what Dhoni is capable of. This batting lineup that they have got is still very talented, we saw some talented players and fantastic strokeplay. But they still need a player like Dhoni. Not just Dhoni's skills but his strength of character," said Holding on his YouTube channel.

"We never see MS Dhoni panicking at any stage while India are chasing. He usually paces that chase so well because he knows his ability and he knows how to go about the chase. Whoever is batting with him, he is always talking with them and helping them. Fantastic batting lineup, but MS Dhoni was a special man with the bat in the run-chase," he added.