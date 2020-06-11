Virat Kohli's RCB becomes target for trolls after BCCI revives plans to hold IPL 2020

After Board of Control for Cricket in India's president Sourav Ganguly revived plans to hold the Indian Premier League this year, netizens did not miss out on the opportunity to troll Virat Kohli and his side Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB has a reputation among trolls and meme makers for not winning a single IPL trophy in 13 years, despite appearing in the finals thrice and being one of the best teams in the tournament with the likes of India skipper Kohli.
Here's how many users reacted:
The 13th edition of the IPL that was scheduled to begin from March 29, was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 hiatus. Three months later, fans in lockdown cannot wait any longer for the IPL to return.
Earlier today, Ganguly in his letter to all affiliated members of the BCCI, stated: "The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums."
In his letter, Ganguly has also stated that cricket activities all over the country have come to a standstill due to coronavirus, and added that training and competitive cricket might resume in the next two months.
"The BCCI is in the process of developing a COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for all State Cricket Associations. Essentially this SOP is being made with a view of providing our Members with a standard set of guidelines which will help the associations to resume cricket in their respective areas," Ganguly wrote in his letter to all affiliated members.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)