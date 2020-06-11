Virat Kohli's RCB becomes target for trolls after BCCI revives plans to hold IPL 2020

Earlier today, Ganguly in his letter to all affiliated members of the BCCI, stated: "The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums."

In his letter, Ganguly has also stated that cricket activities all over the country have come to a standstill due to coronavirus, and added that training and competitive cricket might resume in the next two months.

"The BCCI is in the process of developing a COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for all State Cricket Associations. Essentially this SOP is being made with a view of providing our Members with a standard set of guidelines which will help the associations to resume cricket in their respective areas," Ganguly wrote in his letter to all affiliated members.