Virat Kohli's paternal leave 'a big blow' for India, says former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath

Starting November 27, India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be playing the limited-overs series, however, he will not be available for the whole Test series. Kohli will just be playing the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

When asked about Kohli's absence from the side, former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath said that it will be "a big blow" for India and will "impact the series". “It will impact the series. The player of his quality and class, for India to lose him in three out of four Tests is a big blow. It will be for the other players to step up. I can totally understand him wanting to go back for his first child’s birth,” McGrath said. The 50-year-old added that Kohli is worth two players - one, as a batsman and two, as the captain.

However, McGrath further added that the Indian batting-line up is still strong sans Kohli. “You can’t just focus on one player. You have Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul. India has a strong batting line-up,” he said.

Meanwhile, the first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

“That first Test is going to be interesting. That is a day-night Test. India haven’t played a day-night Test in Australia. At night, with the sun setting, it will probably start favouring the fast bowlers. Virat, if he has to have an impact in the series, will have to make an impact in the only Test he is playing. That will set the tone. Two years back, the first Test win in Adelaide gave them a lot of confidence," McGrath said.