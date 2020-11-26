Virat Kohli’s eternal wait: For firstborn & deputy Rohit Sharma

Sydney: On the eve of the ODI series against Australia, it is apparent that the Indian captain and his white ball deputy Rohit Sharma have not been communicating on various sensitive issues pertaining to the team.

Virat Kohli on Thursday didn't hide his displeasure at the Rohit Sharma injury saga stating that he was not kept informed about the progress of his deputy.

The `confusion and lack of clarity’ has led to the team management playing a "waiting game" on his availability, which was not ideal.

Answering media queries online ahead of the ODI series, Kohli said Rohit was said to be unavailable before the selection committee meeting earlier this month. "Before the selection committee meeting, we got a mail that he is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him and he understood and he was unavailable," Kohli said.

"But after that (the selection meeting) he played in the IPL and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia and we had no information on why he is not travelling with us. There has been no information, there has been lack of clarity," Kohli lamented. "We have been playing the waiting game," he added.

Rohit, who is nursing a left hamstring injury, is in rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is still three weeks away from full match fitness but a 14-day hard quarantine (without training) would rule him out of the Test series, starting December 17.

Kohli said that had Rohit and Ishant been undergoing rehab with the squad in Australia, like Wriddhiman Saha, it would have increased their chances of playing in the Test series.

"It would have definitely increased their chances of playing matches here. Someone like Saha is here, doing his rehab...we are aware of his progress and we are on the right path to make sure that he is fit and available in time to play the Test series," he said in the virtual press conference in Sydney, where the first ODI will be played.

"The only information we have is that Rohit is in the National Cricket Academy and he has been assessed, and will again be assessed on 11th December. It's not ideal at all. It's been very confusing and there is a lot of uncertainty and lack of clarity around the situation," said the skipper, his irritation palpable.