Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expresses surprise over ODI captaincy removal

Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, expressed surprise of BCCI's move to remove him as ODI captain and hand over the reins to Rohit Sharma.

"The selection committee doesn't provide a reason behind the decision. We don't know what the management or the BCCI or the selectors want. There's no clarification, no transparency at all," said Sharma speaking on Khelneeti podcast.

"It's a pity how this has happened. He has been such a successful one-day captain."

Kohli led India in 95 ODIs, winning 65 of those. His ODI win percentage of 70.43 is the best for India and third-best only behind Ricky Ponting and Hansie Cronje's.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, though, revealed that they didn't want to have multiple captains for white-ball cricket and hence had asked Kohli to not step down as T20I captain.

"I read Sourav Ganguly's comments recently that they had asked Kohli to not step down from T20I captaincy (before the World Cup)," said Sharma.

"I don't recall anything like that. This statement came as a surprise to me. There are different statements circulating around."

Sharma said that he couldn't yet reach out to Kohli.

"I haven't talked to him (Kohli) yet. His phone is switched off for some reason. But as far as my opinion is concerned, he had specifically stepped down from T20 captaincy and the selectors should've straightaway asked him to step down from both the white-ball formats, or not step down at all."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 05:13 PM IST