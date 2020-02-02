Virat Kohli wants his players to be best version of themselves

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said he wants his players to be the "best version of themselves" in order to dominate world cricket in the coming years.

India notched up a rare 5-0 whitewash over New Zealand with a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20 International here.

"We need everyone to be the best versions of themselves. It is all about laying the vision in front of the boys, the way you think, prepare. The guys are taking notice of it and they realise that the team needs 120 percent from them every time," Kohli said.

"Because only then you will find ways to win. That has been a massive change for us in the last two-three years. We have seen the results; we obviously won't win everything and these victories give a lot more pleasure than the one-sided victories."

With Kohli resting himself from the inconsequential final game, Rohit Sharma was the stand-in skipper, but the opener suffered a calf injury while batting and had to retire hurt. In his absence, K L Rahul led the side to victory.

Heaping praise on the team at the presentation ceremony, Kohli said: "All of us are really proud of how we played. It's about finding ways to win. Today, all these young guys were on the field after Rohit's unfortunate injury and them coming together and handling the pressure.

"That gives me a lot of pleasure watching from the outside and they will take this momentum going forward for many years."

Kohli also backed under-fire New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, saying he is the right man to lead the Black Caps despite the 0-5 drubbing.

"Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinkings and we speak the same language," he said.

"Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team. He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against."