Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman spread awareness amid coronavirus outbreak

Many sporting events, including that of cricket, have been affected globally across the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

India's ongoing ODI series against South Africa has been postponed after the first match was washed out in Dharamsala. Also, the Indian Premier League - originally scheduled to start from March 29 - has been postponed till April 15.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said the "first priority is safety" of the people and that's why the board has taken the decision to defer the IPL. "Let's stick to the postponement (at the moment). First priority is safety, so we postponed the games," Ganguly said on Friday