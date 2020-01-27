Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Ricky Ponting has a hard time selecting 'most complete batsman'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that it is hard to separate Virat Kohli and Steve Smith for the title of ‘most complete batsman’. His reply comes after a fan asked Ponting on Twitter about his view on the most complete batsman in the world at the moment.
Ricky Ponting replied, “Hard to separate Virat Kohli and Steve Smith”.
Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have relentlessly been compared to each other with regards to who the better batsman is. Both the players have been tremendous for their respective teams in recent years. Many people count them both as the two best players in the world at the moment.
The Indian skipper, who averages more than 50 in all formats, is also third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21, 444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357). Kohli, who has scored runs all around the world, ended 2019 as the leading run-scorer. Kohli holds the number one position in both the ICC Test and ODI batting charts.
Steve Smith, on the other hand, has an even more impressive record in Tests for Australia. He has made a sensational comeback after his one-year ban from the game due to his role in the ball-tampering saga by scoring truckloads of runs across all formats. His average of 62.84 in Tests is higher than anyone else in the world.
Recently, former English cricketer, Michael Vaughan, backed Virat Kohli as the finest batsman across all formats. Replying to a tweet which said former Aussie skipper Smith is the finest all format batsman, Vaughan wrote: "Disagree ... Virat is the best all round ... !!"
Earlier, Virat Kohli was picked as Ricky Ponting’s all-star Test team’s captain ahead of Steve Smith. On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Everyone's picking teams of the decade so I thought I'd join in the fun. This would be my Test team of the 2010's: David Warner, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), Kumar Sangakkarra (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, James Anderson."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)