Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Ricky Ponting has a hard time selecting 'most complete batsman'

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have relentlessly been compared to each other with regards to who the better batsman is. Both the players have been tremendous for their respective teams in recent years. Many people count them both as the two best players in the world at the moment.

The Indian skipper, who averages more than 50 in all formats, is also third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21, 444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357). Kohli, who has scored runs all around the world, ended 2019 as the leading run-scorer. Kohli holds the number one position in both the ICC Test and ODI batting charts.